Azerbaijan and Croatia discuss expansion of partnership

As part of his official visit to the Republic of Croatia, Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, News.Az reports.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia, as well as the regional issues. The two hailed strategic partnership and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia, and emphasized the importance of continuing bilateral political dialogue and high-level reciprocal visits.

They commended cooperation between the two countries in the economic, trade and humanitarian areas, adding that fields such as culture, education, science and technologies, demining, alternative energy, pharmaceuticals will further strengthen Azerbaijan-Croatia partnership.

During the meeting, Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the post-conflict realities in the region and the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process. He noted that despite the peace agenda put forward by the Azerbaijani side and the relevant constructive proposals, Armenia demonstrates the contradictory and provocative stance and activities.

The FM pointed out that the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations should be based on fundamental principles of international law such as territorial integrity and sovereignty.

