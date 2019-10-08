Azerbaijan and EU to hold consultations on October 11

+ ↺ − 16 px

The future of the Eastern Partnership will be discussed in Baku.

A high level delegation of the European Union is to visit Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the EU office in Azerbaijan that the visit will take place on October 11.

It is noted that the EU will be represented by a visiting joint European Commission/EEAS delegation headed by Vassilis Maragos, Head of Unit, DG Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, European Commission and the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan.

The event will be organized by the European Union (EU) Delegation in Azerbaijan in cooperation with the Center for International Relations Analysis. The Azerbaijani side will be represented by state officials, members of the Parliament, representatives of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, higher education institutions, think tanks, civil society, youth activists and media.

This consultation process is a part of the informal exchanges with a wide range of stakeholders from the EU Member States and Partner Countries which was launched at the High-Level Conference dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) this May in Brussels.

News.Az

