Azerbaijan and Gambia waive visa requirement for holders of diplomatic passports
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Mamadou Tangara, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad, as part of a working visit to Gambia.
According to the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting, the ministers signed an agreement to waive the visa requirement for diplomatic passport holders between the two countries.
Various bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.
