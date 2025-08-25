Azerbaijan and Iran explore potential cooperation opportunities

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 25, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, held a meeting with Mojtaba Demirchilou, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meeting underscored the importance of boosting historical and traditional relations between Azerbaijan and Iran across all areas, including the religious-spiritual landscape, News.Az reports.

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade wished the diplomat success in his diplomatic mission. He described Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Azerbaijan and his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Khankendi as a landmark occasion, adding that this meeting would contribute significantly to further advancing bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

The CMO Chairman provided an overview of the large-scale restoration process underway in the liberated territories, the revival of the Azerbaijani religious and spiritual heritage subjected to Armenian vandalism, recommending the ambassador to visit these areas.

Ambassador Demirchilou presented the invitation letter to Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade to attend the event marking the 1,500th anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), and briefed the Sheikhulislam about the upcoming event.

The Iranian diplomat also praised the Global Summit of Religious Leaders held during the COP29 Conference in Baku.

They stressed the importance of peace and cooperation in the region and beyond, as well as undertaking joint efforts in boosting neighborly and fraternal ties.

News.Az