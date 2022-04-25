Azerbaijan and Israel to cooperate in the field of advanced technologies

A meeting was held at the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry with a delegation led by visiting Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, News.az reports.

The meeting noted with satisfaction the growing political, economic, and other relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.

Prospects for expanding the exchange of experience and developing cooperation in the field of public finance management, best practices, and technologies were discussed.

Minister Samir Sharifov congratulated his Israeli counterpart on Israel's accession to the Asian Development Bank a few days ago and expressed confidence that the interaction between Azerbaijan and Israel will expand within international interstate financial organizations, as well as in other areas.

In turn, Avigdor Lieberman thanked Israel for its support in Azerbaijan's accession to the Asian Development Bank.

They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az