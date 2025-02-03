Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discuss potential military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Defense – Director General Agil Gurbanov is currently visiting Kazakhstan.

As part of the visit, the Director General met with Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Defense.

Both sides emphasized that the military cooperation between the two countries is grounded in amicable and fraternal ties, which are deeply rooted in a shared historical heritage.

The meeting focused on the current state and future prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in military, military-technical, and military-educational fields. Additionally, a comprehensive exchange of views took place regarding regional security issues.

Director General Agil Gurbanov also met with Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Major General Shaikh-Hasan Zhazykbaev.

The sides underscored the significance of such meetings in advancing military cooperation and highlighted the positive impact of joint exercises on enhancing the professionalism of military personnel, as well as on further strengthening the capabilities of both armies.

The meeting also included detailed discussions on a number of other issues of common interest.

News.Az