Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan explore opportunities to enhance cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Samir Sharifov, the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, held a meeting with Edil Baisalov, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting emphasized that the relationship of mutual trust and close ties between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan is a key factor in elevating interstate relations to the level of strategic partnership and ensuring their continued development, News.Az reports.

The sides discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, investment, transport, and humanitarian affairs.

They also exchanged views on holding the upcoming meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation in Economic and Humanitarian Spheres in Baku later this year, to be co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Sharifov.

News.Az