Azerbaijan and Russia explore agricultural cooperation

Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut and Elchin Zeynalov, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and head of the Azerbaijani delegation, discussed ways to expand mutual agricultural product supplies.

The Russian side expressed interest in increasing exports of grain, oilseed products, fish, seafood, and fertilizers, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The meeting also highlighted a shared interest in cooperating on seed selection and production, which is viewed as important for the food security and technological self-sufficiency of both countries.

The parties also discussed issues of epizootic stability and the possibilities of increasing supplies of Russian veterinary products to the Azerbaijani market.

