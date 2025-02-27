Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan and Somalia discuss potential areas for collaboration

On Thursday, Anar Akhundov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy, held a meeting with a Somali delegation headed by Dahir Shire Mohamed, the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

The meeting discussed the promotion of bilateral economic relations and potential partnership opportunities in the energy sector, News.Az reports.

The parties emphasized the importance of continuing contacts to support the development of mutually beneficial economic relations between the two countries, as well as exchanging experiences in areas of mutual interest.


