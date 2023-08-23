Azerbaijan and Sweden mull opportunities for co-op in humanitarian mine action

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Samir Poladov has met with Ambassador of Sweden to Baku Tobias Lorentzson, News.Az reports.

Poladov informed the guests about the progress of large-scale demining operations carried out for the safe restoration and reconstruction works in the liberated territories, sustainable resettlement.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on possible cooperation opportunities with the Kingdom of Sweden in humanitarian mine action carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az