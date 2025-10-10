Azerbaijan and Tajikistan leaders explore new avenues for partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, discussed ways to develop ties between the two nations during their one-on-one meeting in Dushanbe on October 10.

During the meeting, they emphasized the successful development of bilateral relations and exchanged views on prospects for further cooperation, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The heads of state fondly recalled their previous meetings in Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and within the framework of international events, highlighting the contribution of high-level mutual visits to expanding cooperation across various fields.

They also noted that the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe provides a good opportunity to discuss pressing issues.

News.Az