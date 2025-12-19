Azerbaijan and Türkiye explore media cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, met with Burhanettin Duran, Head of the Communications Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration, on the sidelines of the Forum of Turkic States on Combating Disinformation on Friday to discuss the strategic partnership and media cooperation between the two countries.

The sides emphasized that Azerbaijan and Türkiye are consistently and purposefully developing their partnership in the media sector, particularly in the fight against disinformation, News.Az reports, citing local media.

They noted that the rapid spread of false and manipulative content in today’s information environment has a serious impact on public opinion and regional stability, making coordinated joint efforts essential. In this context, the sides highlighted that the Turkish-Azerbaijani Media Platform serves as an effective mechanism for joint activities, the rapid exchange of information, and the formation of a unified position.

The officials also expressed confidence that the two countries will engage in even more intensive discussions on existing challenges in the media and communications sphere, identify practical solutions, and develop joint approaches in the future.

News.Az