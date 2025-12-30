Azerbaijan approves additional protocol on vocational education cooperation with Türkiye
Source: News.Az
The “Additional Protocol to the Protocol dated February 19, 2021 between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on Cooperation in the Field of Vocational Education” has been approved, News.az reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a law to this effect.