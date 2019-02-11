Azerbaijan approves plan of events to commemorate Khojaly genocide anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev has issued an order approving the plan of events on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, AZERTAC reports.

The plan envisages laying wreaths at the Khojaly memorials in Khatai district in Baku, in Goranboy region and Agjakand village, holding press conferences, commemorative ceremonies at embassies, missions and diaspora organizations of Azerbaijan in foreign countries, ensuring media coverage of these events both within the country and abroad.

Under the plan, religious confessions and organizations operating in the country will hold commemorative ceremonies for victims of the Khojaly genocide.

On February 26, first lessons at schools will be dedicated to the Khojaly tragedy and a minute`s silence will be held at 17.00 throughout the country to commemorate the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

National flags of Azerbaijan will be lowered in the country that day as a sign of mourning.

News.Az

News.Az