Azerbaijan, Armenia discuss confidence-building measures

Azerbaijan and Armenia have discussed possible confidence-building measures within the framework of international organizations and multilateral platforms.

The talks were held between the deputy foreign ministers of the two countries, Elnur Mammadov and Robert Abisoghomonyan, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting took place on February 24 in Geneva, on the sidelines of the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

