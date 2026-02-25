Azerbaijan, Armenia exchange trade lists, boost economic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia and Azerbaijan are moving forward on economic cooperation, with both countries exchanging lists of goods they can export to each other, Armenia’s Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan said.

Papoyan told local media that negotiations are ongoing and that both sides have shared proposals for potential trade. “Azerbaijan provided us with a list of numerous goods it can export to Armenia, and in turn, we presented our own list to them,” he said, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

The minister expressed confidence in the prospects for bilateral trade, estimating the potential value at hundreds of millions of dollars.

This development marks a significant step in economic engagement between the two neighbors following years of strained relations.

News.Az