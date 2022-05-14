Azerbaijan Army positions in the Kalbajar direction were subjected to fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 14, at 11:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region of the state border using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Zaylik settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Ministry of Defence told News.az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures.

News.Az