Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan Army positions in the Kalbajar direction were subjected to fire

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan Army positions in the Kalbajar direction were subjected to fire

On May 14, at 11:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region of the state border using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Zaylik settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Ministry of Defence told News.az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      