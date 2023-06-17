Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan Army positions were once again subjected to intensive fire

On June 17, starting from 14:30 to 14:55, the Armenian armed forces units using various caliber weapons once again subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Kalbajar and Lachin regions, News.az reports.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.

Moreover, in civil clothes members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam region.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.


