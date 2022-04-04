Azerbaijan arrests three people arrested over nightclub explosion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people have been arrested over the explosion at Nightclub in Azerbaijan's capital city Baku, News.az reports.

Rasul Rasulov, who worked as an administrator in Mercer Food LLC, who rented the facility and is responsible for compliance with fire safety rules, was charged under Art. 225.2 of the Criminal Code (Violation of fire safety rules - negligently resulting in the death of the victim or other grave consequences), the founder of the same LLC-manager of the club Orkhan Safarov - under Art. 314.2 of the Criminal Code (Negligence - negligently causing the death of the victim, or other grave consequences).

At the same time, during the investigation, it was established that Ruslan Mammadov, the inspector of the Second Territorial Department of the State Fire Supervision Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, who is responsible for ensuring fire safety in the specified territory, committed negligence in the performance of his duties, the latter was brought as an accused on article 314.2 of the Criminal Code.

In relation to all three persons, by the relevant decisions of the Binagadi district court, a measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen.

The criminal investigation is currently ongoing.

News.Az