Azerbaijan attends 34th ICCROM General Assembly session

Photo: Azertac

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Sabina Hajiyeva, head of the State Service for the Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, attended the 34th session of the General Assembly of the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) in Rome on December 10–12.

Addressing the session, Hajiyeva highlighted Azerbaijan’s cooperation with ICCROM, heritage sites included on the UNESCO World Heritage List, and progress made in cultural heritage protection, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC. She also briefed participants on restoration and monitoring work carried out in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, the destruction identified there, and monuments whose inventory was postponed due to security threats.

During the session, Hajiyeva met with ICCROM Director-General Aruna Francesca Maria Gujral to discuss prospects for implementing joint projects.

The General Assembly reviewed ICCROM’s financial situation, the ICCROM Programme of Activities and Budget (PAB) for 2026–2027, as well as the organization’s strategic efforts.


