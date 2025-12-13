Azerbaijan attends 34th ICCROM General Assembly session

Addressing the session, Hajiyeva highlighted Azerbaijan’s cooperation with ICCROM, heritage sites included on the UNESCO World Heritage List, and progress made in cultural heritage protection, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC. She also briefed participants on restoration and monitoring work carried out in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, the destruction identified there, and monuments whose inventory was postponed due to security threats.

During the session, Hajiyeva met with ICCROM Director-General Aruna Francesca Maria Gujral to discuss prospects for implementing joint projects.

The General Assembly reviewed ICCROM’s financial situation, the ICCROM Programme of Activities and Budget (PAB) for 2026–2027, as well as the organization’s strategic efforts.