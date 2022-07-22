Azerbaijan Audiovisual Council head stresses need to combat bias in the media

It is necessary to combat bias in the media, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan Ismat Sattarov said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the International Media Forum on “Global Trends and New Challenges in Media” in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az chief editor Ulviyya Zulfikar reports from the event.

Sattarov noted that today there are many examples of discrimination, and violation of the principles of objectivity in the media.

“Azerbaijan faced attempts in the global arena to influence the process of bringing the truth during the 44-day Second Karabakh War,” he said.





