Azerbaijan-based banks’ net profit exceeds AZN 36.3M

As of July 1, 2018 the profit of the banking sector stood at AZN 36.3 million.

According to the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA), the interest incomes made up AZN 843.3 million, interest expenditures – AZN 299 million.

During the reporting period, AZN 258.4 million was allocated for special reserves.

