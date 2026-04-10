Japan reports third African swine fever case this year

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Japan’s agriculture ministry has confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) at a farm in Miyazaki Prefecture, marking the third such case reported in the country this year.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the outbreak occurred at a pig farm in Miyakonojo City, which houses approximately 5,500 pigs, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Local authorities received a report from the farm on Wednesday and conducted an on-site inspection. Subsequent genetic testing by a national laboratory confirmed the presence of the ASF outbreak.

The ministry said that all pigs at the affected farm will be culled, incinerated and buried. An epidemiological investigation team will also be dispatched to trace the source of the infection, while measures such as disinfection and preventing wild animals from entering the farm will be strengthened.

Local media reported that Miyakonojo City is one of Japan's pig farming hubs, with pork production value ranking first nationwide.

News.Az