Azerbaijan becomes member of UNESCO`s Intergovernmental Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has been elected as a member of the UNESCO`s Intergovernmental Committee of the 2019-2023 Convention for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions on the sideline of the seventh ordinary session of the Conference of Parties to the 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions in Paris, France.

Austria, Denmark, Brazil, Ecuador, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Senegal, Qatar, and Armenia were also elected to the Committee, according to AzerTag.

The main aim of the committee, which annually brings together representatives of 24 member countries, is to give impetus to the enforcement and promotion of the 2005 Convention.

News.Az

News.Az