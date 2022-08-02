Azerbaijan begins to make lump-sum payments to those disabled in first Karabakh war

Azerbaijan has started to provide lump-sum payments to those disabled in the first Karabakh war, News.Az reports.

To implement paragraph 4.1 of the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated December 23, 2021 No. 1513, Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 271 dated August 2, 2022 was signed.

The decision approved by the resolution regulates the provision of lump sum payments to military personnel and employees of internal affairs officers, whose disability was established as a result of being injured while performing military service duties in connection with the protection of the territorial integrity, independence and constitutional order of Azerbaijan.

The amount of the lump sum payment in accordance with the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan No. 1513 dated December 23, 2021 is as follows:

First degree of disability – 8800 manat ($5176)

Second degree of disability – 6600 manat ($3882)

Third degree of disability – 4400 manat ($2588)

Individuals who have the right to receive lump sum payment:

- people who were assigned disability as a result of injuries received during service before August 2, 1997;

- people who have a disability as a result of injury or illness in the performance of military service duties;

- people who have a disability in connection with the service, but have been rehabilitated;

- people who have received an insurance payment in an amount less than the established amount;

- in case of death of persons from the above categories - the lump sum will be paid to their heirs.

A lump sum payment is made at the expense of funds allocated from the state budget.

