Azerbaijan, Belarus ink memorandum on development of co-op in tractor equipment supply

The document between the Ganja Automobile Plant and the Minsk Tractor Plant was inked by Khanlar Fatiyev, Chief of the Supervisory Board of the Ganja Automobile Plant and Sergey Avramenko, General Director of the Minsk Tractor Plant, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Ganja Automobile Plant and the Minsk Automobile Plant also signed an Agreement on the supply of municipal vehicle kits. The document was inked by Khanlar Fatiyev, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ganja Automobile Plant and Valery Ivankovich, General Director of the Minsk Automobile Plant.