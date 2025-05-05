Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Belarus ink memorandum on development of co-op in tractor equipment supply

A Memorandum on the development of cooperation in the supply of tractor equipment was signed on the sidelines of the expanded meeting between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Turchin in Baku on Monday.

The document between the Ganja Automobile Plant and the Minsk Tractor Plant was inked by Khanlar Fatiyev, Chief of the Supervisory Board of the Ganja Automobile Plant and Sergey Avramenko, General Director of the Minsk Tractor Plant, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Ganja Automobile Plant and the Minsk Automobile Plant also signed an Agreement on the supply of municipal vehicle kits. The document was inked by Khanlar Fatiyev, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ganja Automobile Plant and Valery Ivankovich, General Director of the Minsk Automobile Plant.


