Azerbaijan boosts gas production by over 2% in 2025

Azerbaijan increased its natural gas production by 2.4% in 2025, reaching 51.5 billion cubic meters, up 1.2 billion cubic meters compared with 2024, the Ministry of Energy reported.

Production from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) field totaled 14.1 bcm, Shah Deniz contributed 27.9 bcm, the Absheron field produced 1.6 bcm, and SOCAR-operated fields added 7.9 bcm, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Gas exports remained stable at 25.2 bcm, with 12.8 bcm going to Europe, 9.6 bcm to Turkey (including 5.6 bcm via TANAP), 2.3 bcm to Georgia, and 0.5 bcm to Syria. Despite minor decreases to some markets, Azerbaijan continues to maintain strong production growth and plays a strategic role as a key gas supplier to Europe and neighboring countries.

News.Az