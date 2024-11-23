Azerbaijan, Brazil explore prospects for tourism cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev and Brazil's Minister of Tourism Celso Sabino met to discuss the future of tourism cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting focused on tourism initiatives related to COP29, as well as ensuring the continuity of these efforts at COP30, News.Az reports, citing the Agency's press service.The officials also exchanged ideas for expanding bilateral tourism cooperation and organizing joint events.As part of the meeting, Naghiyev and Sabino symbolically planted a pomegranate tree in front of the State Tourism Agency's building in Baku.Naghiyev also gifted a pomegranate tree to Sabino, which will be planted in Brazil to symbolize the ongoing collaboration in tourism and climate issues, with a particular focus on keeping these topics on the agenda at COP30.

News.Az