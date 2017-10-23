Azerbaijan briefs EU on Armenian armed provocations

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 23, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the newly appointed head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerb

Having congratulated the ambassador with the beginning of his activity in Azerbaijan, Minister Hasanov wished him success in developing relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, the Defense Ministry told APA.

During the meeting, issues related to the current situation in connection with the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were discussed.

Having informed EU ambassador of the continuing occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan recognized by the international community for more than 20 years, as a result of which more than one million people became internally displaced persons, Hasanov noted that the enemy continues to aggravate the situation up to this day.

The defense minister stressed that due to threats to the lives of civilians and military personnel as a result of provocations by the Armenian armed forces, the best way to resolve the conflict is the unconditional withdrawal of the occupation troops from the territory of Azerbaijan in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.

Ambassador K. Jankauskas, in turn, emphasized that the EU is a supporter of the early and peaceful resolution of the conflict, and the continuation of negotiations in this sphere to ensure stability in the region.

The sides also exchanged views on the military-political situation in the region and other issues of mutual interest.

