Azerbaijan, Bulgaria mull prospects for cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a telephone conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Bulgaria Mariya Gabriel, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The discussion encompassed the current state and future potential of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria accross political, economic, energy, transport and humanitarian domains, as well as cooperation within international organizations.

The two underscored that high-level reciprocal visits conducted last year and political consultations held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs in December positively contributed to bilateral relations.

The sides highlighted the role and importance of fruitful cooperation in the energy sector. The deliberations emphasized Azerbaijan's role and importance in ensuring Europe's energy security, and diversifying energy supply.

News.Az