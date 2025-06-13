Azerbaijan calls on nationals to avoid traveling to Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan on Friday called on its nationals to refrain from traveling to Iran.

"Due to the current tense security situation between the State of Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran, citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan are advised to refrain from traveling to the Islamic Republic of Iran unless necessary, and those who do travel are advised to exercise extreme caution," Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

"Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan currently in the Islamic Republic of Iran are requested to observe security and safety regulations, not to go to areas near military and nuclear facilities, and to act in accordance with the security instructions issued by local authorities," the statement said.

In case of emergency, Azerbaijani citizens are requested to contact the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Consulate General in Tabriz as follows:

Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran

tehran@mission.mfa.gov.az

+98 905 523 01 07

Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tabriz

tabriz@mission.mfa.gov.az

+98 901 414 31 57

News.Az