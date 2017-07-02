+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan celebrates Day of Police today.

Oxu.az reports that Azerbaijani police officers celebrate their professional holiday today. The Ministry of Interior established police agency that was supposed to perform such a responsible job of combating crime and ensuring public safety on 2 July, 1918.

On 29 May, 1998 President of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev issued a special decree declaring that date the Day of Police. It was a big step in the restoration of justice and historical inheritance.

In a short time police authority has become a worthy organization able to ensure political stability and security of the state and the people.

