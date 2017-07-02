Azerbaijan celebrates Day of Police
Azerbaijan celebrates Day of Police today.
Oxu.az reports that Azerbaijani police officers celebrate their professional holiday today. The Ministry of Interior established police agency that was supposed to perform such a responsible job of combating crime and ensuring public safety on 2 July, 1918.
On 29 May, 1998 President of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev issued a special decree declaring that date the Day of Police. It was a big step in the restoration of justice and historical inheritance.
In a short time police authority has become a worthy organization able to ensure political stability and security of the state and the people.
News.Az