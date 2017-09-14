Azerbaijan celebrates Knowledge Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan marks September 15 – the beginning of the new academic year – as the Day of Knowledge.

The 2017-2018 academic year is declared a “Year of quality in general education”, APA reports.



Upon the order of the education minister, the first lesson in secondary schools on the Day of Knowledge will be dedicated to the theme of “Jojug Marjanli – the beginning of a historical return”.



A total of 164,945 children republic wide will enter first grade this year and a total of 1,445,049 pupils will receive education in all grades. This indicator increased compared last year. Thus, a total of 164,033 children entered first grade in the 2016-2017 academic year.



Seventy-one new schools have been constructed at the expense of all sources. Of them, 61 are of module types. One hundred low-powered and damaged village schools covering 44 districts are intended to be replaced by the schools of module types by the end of the year.



Since early 2017, twelve schools have been overhauled and 484 more have been repaired. A vocational school, a children-youth center and an educational and sports center have been fully repaired.



The police tightened security measures in capital Baku over the start of the new academic year.

News.Az

News.Az