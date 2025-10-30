Azerbaijan, China aim to boost tourism ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency Chairman Fuad Nagiyev and Chinese Ambassador to Baku Lu Mei discussed prospects for expanding tourism relations between the two countries on Thursday.

During the meeting, Nagiyev highlighted the growing ties between Azerbaijan and China, noting that President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China in April opened new perspectives in tourism and other sectors, News.Az reports, citing the State Tourism Agency.

"The agreement on mutual visa exemption for citizens of both countries is one of the most important steps in this direction," he said.

Nagiyev added that China is one of Azerbaijan's priority tourism markets. He noted that Azerbaijan regularly participates in international tourism events, including exhibitions in China, and conducts presentations and meetings with tourism industry representatives and media in major Chinese cities, along with extensive online marketing campaigns.

The chairman also briefed the ambassador on the China Ready program, aimed at preparing the local tourism industry to welcome Chinese visitors. He informed her about the China Visitors Summit, scheduled to be held in Baku on November 17, and invited her to attend. Nagiyev further noted plans to open a permanent Azerbaijan Tourism Board office in China.

Ambassador Lu Mei stressed that Azerbaijan’s rich tourism potential is drawing growing interest from Chinese travelers. She noted that tourism ties between the two countries are steadily developing and highlighted China’s interest in investing in Azerbaijan's tourism sector, including cultural and gastronomical projects.

Direct flights are already connecting the two countries, with Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) operating three weekly flights from Baku to Beijing and China Southern Airlines running five weekly Baku–Urumqi flights. The number of Chinese visitors to Azerbaijan rose by 94% in 2024 compared to 2023, reaching 44,798, and increased by 51% in January–September 2025 compared to the same period last year.

News.Az