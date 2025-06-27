Azerbaijan, China to collaborate on electricity transmission network study

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with Vice President of China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) Xu Lu.

The meeting focused on the implementation of the action plan in the field of renewable energy, News.Az reports.

“At the meeting with Mr. Xu Lu, Vice President of China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC), we exchanged views on the implementation of the Action Plan within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership we have established in the field of renewable energy,” the minister wrote on X.

“We signed the Agreement on the Study of Azerbaijan’s Electricity Transmission Network between the Ministry of Energy and the Electric Power Planning and Engineering Institute (EPPEI) of the People's Republic of China,” he stated.

The minister described the agreement as an important step towards the development of our country’s energy system as a flexible, resilient, and renewable energy–adaptive infrastructure.

