Azerbaijan, CIS countries ink several draft decisions in customs field

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 10 draft decisions in the customs sphere were signed at the 23rd meeting of the Committee of Heads of Law Enforcement Units of the Council of Heads of Customs Services of the CIS member states in Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyzstan).

The meeting was attended by a delegation headed by the Chief of the Operation-Investigation General Department of the State Customs Committee (SCC) Orkhan Nuriyev, News.Az reports citing SCC's press service.

The delegation took part in a meeting with the working group and experts in order to develop draft documents that were discussed at the event earlier.

In general, issues of combating illicit trafficking in tobacco products, activities aimed at identifying prohibited goods sent by international mail, the current situation related to drug trafficking in the CIS countries, as well as the activities and work plans of working groups were discussed at the 23rd meeting of the Committee of Heads of Law Enforcement Units of the Council of Heads of Customs Services of the CIS member states.

News.Az

News.Az