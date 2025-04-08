Azerbaijan commemorates 33 years since Aghdaban massacre

The Aghdaban massacre — one of the horrific crimes committed against Azerbaijanis by Armenia

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday commemorated the 33rd anniversary of the Aghdaban massacre.

“Today marks 33 years since the Aghdaban massacre — one of the horrific crimes committed against Azerbaijanis by Armenia,” the ministry said in a post on X, News.Az reports.

“In 1992, the village of Aghdaban, which had 130 homes, was razed to the ground and completely destroyed by Armenian armed groups, a total of 779 residents were subjected to torture, and 67 people were brutally killed,” it noted.

“We solemnly remember the victims of the Aghdaban tragedy, which is yet another manifestation of the crimes committed by Armenia and armed forces under its auspices against the Azerbaijani people,” added the ministry.

