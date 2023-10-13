Azerbaijan commences trial of Armenian war criminal (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani court on Friday held a preliminary hearing on the criminal case against Vagif Khachatryan, one of the perpetrators of the Meshali massacre, committed against Azerbaijanis by illegal Armenian armed formations on December 22, 1991, News.Az reports.

The hearing held at Baku’s Yasamal District Court was presided over by Baku Military Court judge Jamal Ramazanov.,

During the hearing, the personal data of the accused and 59 victims in the case were clarified.

On 22 December 1991, a criminal group, which included Khachatryan, killed 25, injured 14 and expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their places of legal residence in the village of Meshali.

Azerbaijani State Security Service officers detained Khachatryan at the Lachin border checkpoint on July 29 this year.

In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an accused under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Khachatryan was put in pre-trial detention.

News.Az