Azerbaijan confirms 325 new coronavirus cases, 101 recoveries, 5 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 325 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Azerbaijan, while 101 patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Monday.

Five patients have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 6,260, with 3,665 recoveries, and 76 deaths.

Some 2,519 patients are currently being in specialized hospitals. Of those, 61 are in severe and 78 in moderate-to-severe conditions, while the health of others is stable.

A total of 315,527 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az

News.Az