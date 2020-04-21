Azerbaijan confirms 44 new coronavirus cases; 74 recover and 1 dies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 44 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Tuesday.

The headquarters noted that some 74 coronavirus infected people have recovered. One person (born in 1963), who tested positive for the virus earlier, has died. The victim was also suffering from diabetes, hypothyroidism and chronic kidney disease.

So far, as many as 1,480 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Of them, 865 have recovered and 20 others have died.

Some 595 people are receiving treatment in specially-equipped hospitals. The condition of 14 people of them is severe, of 20 people is assessed as moderate, and the condition of the rest is stable.

To date, 102,764 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to detect virus cases.

News.Az

