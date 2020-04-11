Azerbaijan confirms 67 fresh COVID-19 cases, 41 recover, one died

+ ↺ − 16 px

67 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, 41 people recovered and one patient has died over the past day, News.Az reports citing Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The infected were placed in specialized hospitals. 27 of the infected in a severe and 35 in a moderate condition, while the health of others is stable.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 1058, with 200 recoveries and 11 deaths.

The treatment of 847 others is underway in specialized hospitals.

