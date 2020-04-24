Azerbaijan congratulates Turkey on parliament’s centenary

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has congratulated Turkey’s Grand National Assembly on the occasion of its 100th anniversary, said Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafaro

Addressing a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament on Friday, Gafarova said yesterday she phoned the chairman of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop. “On behalf of Azerbaijani deputies, I congratulated my Turkish counterpart on the occasion of the centenary of the Grand National Assembly,” she added.

Turkey on Thursday celebrated the 100th anniversary of the foundation of its Grand National Assembly or parliament as well as National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

Established on April 23, 1920, the Grand National Assembly of Turkey paved the way to the foundation of the Republic of Turkey.

This makes its foundation one of the most important steps in the history of Turkey’s liberation struggle.

