Azerbaijan continues restoring energy infrastructure in liberated Kalbajar

Azerbaijan's Azerishig OJSC continues reconstruction efforts in the challenging-terrain Kalbajar district, along with other liberated territories, following President Ilham Aliyev's directives, a source in the company said.

According to the source, electrical facilities are restored in the highlands with year-round snow.

The laying of 35 kV power transmission lines is rapidly underway in the district.

Reconstruction work has been completed in the direction of Istisu, Zod, Zar, Zaylik, and Yellija villages.

Work continues to update the electrical grid; new metal supports are installed, and modern insulated cable lines are laid in the direction of Aghgaya, Gamishli, and Marjimak villages.

As part of the reconstruction, construction of a 110/35 kV substation continues in Istisu village, as does the laying of an overhead line with a voltage of 110 kV from Kalbajar city (the Kalbajar substation with a capacity of 110/35/10 kV) to Istisu.

Moreover, the construction of a new substation with a capacity of 35/0.4 kV and a digital control center has been completed in Kalbajar city.

As a result of the work carried out, a ring power supply scheme will be created connecting the power grids of Kalbajar and Lachin districts.

To note, Azerishig OJSC is concurrently progressing with the reconstruction of power grid facilities across all regions of the country.

