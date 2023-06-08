Azerbaijan continues training session for reservists (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan for 2023, the training session held in one of the military units of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry with the participation of reservists continues.

As part of the session, meetings were held with reservists and their moral-psychological state was checked. Enlightenment talks in the spirit of commitment to national and spiritual values, statehood and patriotism were also held, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Various tasks were fulfilled during the session in order to increase the level of combat readiness, knowledge and skills of reservists.

First, the safety rules, tactical and technical characteristics of the weapon, as well as the rules for their incomplete disassembly and reassembly, and use were delivered to reservists.

Improving practical skills in the training area, the reservists successfully accomplished the tasks on bringing weapons to the state of combat readiness, taking the firing position, as well as detecting and destroying imaginary enemy targets with accurate fire by properly observing the rules of targeting.

News.Az

News.Az