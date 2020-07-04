Azerbaijan, Council of Europe hold discussions on information policy of prosecution authorities

+ ↺ − 16 px

A videoconference has been held on "Communication strategy for the judicial system" as part of a joint European Union (EU) - Council of Europe (CoE) project on "Improving the efficiency and quality of the judicial system in Azerbaijan."

Head of the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office Gunay Salimzade, a representative of the Council of Europe Office in Azerbaijan - Project Manager Vafa Rovshanova and national expert of the Council of Europe Leyla Madatli participated in the video conference, AzerTag reports.

The sides exchanged views on the interests of the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office in the communication strategy, relevant legislation and guidelines in the field of media, as well as issues of cooperation with other government agencies.

The conference also featured broad discussions on the information policy of the prosecutor's office, including opportunities and threats in the field of media relations and communication.

News.Az