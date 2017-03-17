Azerbaijan creates Association of Packaging Industry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Association of Packaging Industry has been created in Azerbaijan with the support of the country’s Economy Ministry and National Confederation of Entreprene

The Association will coordinate the activity of entrepreneurs engaged in manufacturing and exports, develop manufacturing of packaging products, and eliminate problems faced by producing businesses, Trend reports.

A round table meeting with participation of nearly 30 entrepreneurs was held on March 17 in connection with the Association’s creation.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov said that the Economy Ministry discussed with local entrepreneurs the packaging industry’s development in the country, particularly, the organization of an exhibition.

“Holding such an exhibition is very significant for the development of packaging goods’ production in Azerbaijan, as today there are voids in the local packaging market,” said Mammadov.

“Azerbaijan has a great potential for the development of packaging industry and activities in this direction should be improved.”

News.Az

News.Az