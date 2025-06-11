Azerbaijan defense industry officials on official visit to Indonesia

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation, headed by Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev, is taking part in Indo Defense 2024—Southeast Asia’s largest defense and security exhibition—being held at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) in Indonesia.

Alongside with "Indo Defense 2024", Indonesia hosts "Indo Aerospace", "Indo Marine" and "Indo Security" exhibitions, News.Az reports citing local media.

In collaboration with Indo Aerospace and Indo Marine 2024 Expo & Forum, the exhibitions feature cutting-edge developments in Tri-Service: Defence, Aerospace, Maritime, and Security Event.

The Azerbaijani Minister, who attended the inauguration of the event, then visited the stands of various companies.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, Minister Vugar Mustafayev met with Haluk Görgün, President of Secretariat of Defense Industries under the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, Shuay Alpay, Turkish Deputy Minister of National Defense, as well as the executives of the Turkish companies HAVELSAN, Turkish Aerospace, Roketsan, China's CPMIEC, NORINCO, and the United Arab Emirates' EDGE Group. The meetings discussed the prospects for enhancing cooperation with Azerbaijani defense industry institutions and developing relations in the military-technical field.

Indo Defense 2024 is a key platform for enhancing defense equipment exports and fostering industry-wide collaboration. Indo Defense 2024 features 1,157 defense and security companies from 60 countries, making it the most internationally diverse edition to date. The exhibition showcases technologies across land, air, sea, and cyber defense domains.

The exhibition will run until June 14.

