Azerbaijan Defense Minister and U.S. Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy had a telephone conversation

On September 26, at the initiative of the American side, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov had a telephone conversation with the U.S. Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Sasha Baker, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

The sides held a detailed exchange of views on relations between the two countries, the situation in the region and security issues.

The prospects for the development of bilateral military cooperation between the countries were also discussed during the telephone conversation.

