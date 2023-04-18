Azerbaijan Defense Minister met with his Kazakh counterpart (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 18, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, met with the Minister of Defense of this country, Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov, News.az reports citing the Ministry.

First, an official welcoming ceremony was organized in Astana city. The Defense Ministers passed along the guard of honor, the national anthems of both countries were performed and Colonel General Z. Hasanov signed the "Book of Honor" in accordance with the protocol.

Then a meeting was held at the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Prospects for the development of cooperation between the countries in the military, military-technical, and military-educational spheres, as well as other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

In the end, a photo was taken.

