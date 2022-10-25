Azerbaijan Defense Minister met with the Hungarian Defense Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

A working visit of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov to Türkiye continues, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence told News.az.

As part of the visit, Colonel General Z.Hasanov met with Hungarian Defense Minister Mr. Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky.

Prospects for the development of joint military cooperation between our countries and other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

News.Az